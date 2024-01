WWE | Andrade sceglie il roster di RAW e intanto SmackDown scalpita per un altro nome

WWE Raw featured fallout from the 2024 Royal Rumble, which included Jade Cargill's WWE debut, Cody Rhodes' big win and CM Punk's injury.WWE RAW has landed a buzzworthy star, while another may be on his way to SmackDown. The 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble match featured the return of Andrade, who previously left WWE in 2021 after he requested ...Andrade rejoined WWE at the Royal Rumble after a stint with AEW that kicked off in June 2021 and ended at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30, 2023 with a loss to Miro.