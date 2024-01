Tottenham-Brentford | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

After a glorious VAR-free FA Cup weekend we are back to Premier League Predictions for a full set of midweek games as TEAMtalk take on Robbie Savage, F365 and Tipstrr, with everyone in agreement over ...Nusa had agreed a move to Brentford after they hijacked Tottenham’s move for him, but it now remains to be seen if the winger moves before Thursday’s transfer deadline. Brentf ...The door could potentially re-open' for Hotspur or Chelsea to sign Antonio Nusa as his proposed move to Brentford has reportedly 'stalled'.