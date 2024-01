Tottenham-Brentford mercoledì 31 gennaio 2024 ore 20 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Newcastle has consigned Aston Villa to a first home loss in the Premier League for almost a year with a stunning 3-1 win. Two goals in four first-half minutes from Fabian Schar put the Magpies in ...Arsenal climbed up to second in the Premier League with a 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest as Aston Villa's unbeaten home record was ended by a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle on Tuesday.Premier League returns with explosive matches, Arsenal wins with late goals, Villa's unbeaten streak ends against Newcastle.