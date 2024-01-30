Thunderbolts: Lewis Pullman sarà Sentry al posto di Steven Yeun (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Dopo quasi un mese di silenzio, finalmente ora sappiamo qualcosa sul nuovo attore che intepreterà Sentry in Thunderbolts, che sarà Lewis Pullman, l’attore visto nel recente Top Gun Maverick Dopo aver ricevuto la notizia dell’abbandono di Steven Yeun nel ruolo di Sentry, pare che Lewis Pullman, attore che abbiamo visto di recente nel nuovo film di Tom Cruise, Top Gun Maverick, sostituirà l’attore coreano nei panni del supereroe Marvel. La star di The Walking Dead ha abbandonato il progetto a causa di altri impegni lavorativi che lo hanno allontanato dal nuovo film dell’MCU in uscita il 25 luglio 2025. Steven Yeun avrebbe dovuto interpretare Robert ...Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek
