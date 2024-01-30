Thunderbolts | Geraldine Viswanathan prende il posto di Ayo Edebiri

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Continuano ad esserci cambiamenti per il film di, infattisostituirà Ayo, la star della pluripremiata serie tv The Bear Il cast del nuovo film Marvel continua a cambiare. Infatti, oltre a Lewis Pullman che sostituisce Steven Yeun nel ruolo di Sentry, adesso anche l’attrice di The Bear Ayolascia il progetto, sempre per impegni lavorativi, per lasciare spazio a. Tutti questi abbandoni da parte degli attori persono le conseguenze dello sciopero degli sceneggiatori e degli attori che ha tenuto bloccato il mondo di Hollywood per troppo tempo. Le riprese sono state rimandate più volte e per questo i due attori sono stati costretti ad ...

