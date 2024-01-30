The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Henry Cavill a caccia di nazisti nel trailer del film di Guy Ritchie (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Il regista e Cavill avevano già lavorato insieme in Operazione U.N.C.L.E. Dopo le immagini pubblicate ieri, Lionsgate ha diffuso in streaming il trailer ufficiale di The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, il nuovo film diretto da Guy Ritchie che vede protagonista Henry Cavill, nei panni di un personaggio chiamato a dare la caccia ai nazisti. Co-sceneggiato dallo stesso Ritchie insieme ad Arash Amel, Paul Tamasy ed Eric Johnson, il film prende spunto dal libro di Damien Lewis The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill's Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops e da documenti ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
