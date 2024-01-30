Suanfarma unifies its industrial brands in a rebranding initiative under Suanfarma CDMO (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) - MADRID, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Suanfarma, a prominent leader in the B2B life science business, announces a strategic rebranding initiative. All of this is aimed at reinforcing the importance of Suanfarma as a global player in the healthcare sector, both as a distributor of APIs and as a CDMO company in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. In this manner, Suanfarma's sites, Cipan and Rovereto, are now acknowledged as part of a global and unified brand. Being collectively part of Suanfarma CDMO enhances visibility and flexibility in new projects, enabling the leveraging of synergies among the two factories in the group, in Portugal and Italy ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Suanfarma, a prominent leader in the B2B life science business, announces a strategic rebranding initiative. All of this is aimed at reinforcing the importance of Suanfarma as a global player in the healthcare sector, both as a distributor of APIs and as a CDMO company in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. In this manner, Suanfarma's sites, Cipan and Rovereto, are now acknowledged as part of a global and unified brand. Being collectively part of Suanfarma CDMO enhances visibility and flexibility in new projects, enabling the leveraging of synergies among the two factories in the group, in Portugal and Italy ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Suanfarma unifiesVideo su : Suanfarma unifies