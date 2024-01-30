Schitt's Creek, Catherine O'Hara sul revival:"Mi piacerebbe molto" (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) La star di Mamma, ho perso l'aereo parteciperebbe volentieri ad un revival con il resto del cast della serie di Dan Levy. Intervistata da People, la star di Beetlejuice - Spiritello porcello e Mamma, ho perso l'aereo Catherine O'Hara ha confessato di essere molto interessata ad una ipotetica reunion con il cast della sitcom Schitt's Creek, nella quale ha recitato dal 2015 al 2020. "Mi piacerebbe molto. Abbiamo fatto un po' di tour appena finito lo show ed è stato così divertente. Mi piacerebbe stare nuovamente con tutti loro" ha dichiarato l'attrice canadese. O'Hara sarebbe favorevole ad un revival con i co-protagonisti dello show Dan Levy, Eugene Levy e Annie Murphy. Un film all'orizzonte? L'ipotesi di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
