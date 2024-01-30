RISULTATI | SIW Special | Ultimatum Parte 2

RISULTATI SIW

RISULTATI: SIW Special: Ultimatum Parte 2 (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) I RISULTATI della seconda Parte di “SIW Special: Ultimatum” andato in scena a Cascina (PI) (e disponibile sul Canale Youtube della federazione, QUI la prima Parte): Chair Match for Superior WILD ChampionshipElectra (c) batte Liam Massett e mantiene il Titolo Capitan Fintus batte Steve Valentino per Forfait 5 Star Elimination Match for SIW Italian TitleSteve Valentino* batte Bon Giovanni (c), Thunder Kid, Picchio e Leon Chiro w/Li Rage e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! *Sostituisce Vertigo
SIW Ultimatum 2024 (Prima Parte) – Risultati SIW: i risultati completi della prima parte di Ultimatum, caricata sul canale YouTube della promotion toscana.
RISULTATI: SIW Special: Ultimatum Parte 1 I risultati della prima parte di "SIW Special: Ultimatum" andato in scena lo scorso Sabato a Cascina (PI) (e disponibile sul Canale Youtube della federazione): Arrows Tag Tournament for #1 Contender G ...
SIW Tuesday Night System #136 – Risultati della puntata SIW System #136: si chiude la seconda giornata del Campionato Arrows. Merak affronta Vertigo in vista di Ultimatum.
