RISULTATI | SIW Special | Ultimatum Parte 2

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Idella secondadi “SIW” andato in scena a Cascina (PI) (e disponibile sul Canale Youtube della federazione, QUI la prima): Chair Match for Superior WILD ChampionshipElectra (c) batte Liam Massett e mantiene il Titolo Capitan Fintus batte Steve Valentino per Forfait 5 Star Elimination Match for SIW Italian TitleSteve Valentino* batte Bon Giovanni (c), Thunder Kid, Picchio e Leon Chiro w/Li Rage e diventa Nuovo Campione!!! *Sostituisce Vertigo