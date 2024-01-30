Pakistan, l'ex premier condannato prima delle elezioni: cosa succede (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Il tribunale speciale di Islamabad ha condannato l'ex primo ministro del Pakistan Imran Khan e l'ex ministro degli Esteri Shah Mehmood Qureshi a 10 anni di carcere per divulgazione di segreti di StatoLeggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornale
