Pakistan, ex premier Imran Khan condannato a 10 anni di carcere (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Per la scomparsa di un documento crittografato che era in possesso Il tribunale speciale di Islamabad ha condannato l'ex primo ministro Pakistano Imran Khan e l'ex ministro degli Esteri Shah Mehmood Qureshi a 10 anni di carcere per divulgazione di segreti di Stato. Il tribunale ha annunciato la sentenza per la scomparsa di un documento Leggi tutta la notizia su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Pakistan : ex premier Khan accusato di aver divulgato segreti di stato
L’ex premier del Pakistan Imran Khan è stato accusato di aver divulgato segreti di stato. Khan, che attualmente si trova in carcere con l’accusa di ... (periodicodaily)
Altre Notizie
Cypher Case: Former Pak PM Imran Khan, his top aide Qureshi sentenced to 10 years jail A Pakistan court has sentenced former prime minister Imran Khan and former Pakistan's foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to jail for 10 years each in a case involving leaking of state secrets, ... Cipher case: PTI announces to challange verdict; urges supporters to stay calm In response to the special court's decision, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a central leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, addressed the media, urging party supporters to exhibit restraint and avoid expressing anger ... Cipher case: PTI top brass vehemently rejects verdict; urges supporters to stay calm In response to the special court's decision, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, a central leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf, addressed the media, urging party supporters to exhibit restraint and avoid expressing anger ...
Pakistan premierVideo su : Pakistan premier