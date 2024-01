Neuralink | di Elon Musk | creato primo impianto per il cervello umano

Tech mogul Elon Musk made a groundbreaking announcement on Monday, revealing that the first human recipient of Neuralink's brain-chip implant underwent a successful procedure on Sunday and is on the ...Elon Musk said the first human patient had received a brain implant and was recovering well. Neuralink said its initial goal is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their ...The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well.Initial results show promising neuron spike detection. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2024 The brain chip is ...