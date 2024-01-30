Natasha Archer, l'assistente personale che aiuterà Kate Middleton nella ripresa post intervento (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Dimessa dall’ospedale dopo l’operazione all’addome, la principessa può contare sul sostegno di Natasha Archer, colei che ha curato anche il suo stile ed è sempre stata al suo fianco, perfino durante la nascita dei tre figliLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
Natasha Archer, l'assistente personale che l’aiuterà Kate Middleton nella ripresa post intervento Dimessa dall’ospedale dopo l’operazione all’addome, la principessa può contare sul sostegno di Natasha Archer, colei che ha curato anche il suo stile ed è sempre stata al suo fianco, perfino durante l ... Meghan accepted £1990 diamond earrings from Dragon's Den hopefuls Duchess of Sussex wore the diamond earrings to an engagement in 2019 Read More: How Princess of Wales' loyal PA and stylist Natasha Archer who's been on hand during her hospital stay has been by her ... How Princess of Wales' loyal PA and stylist Natasha Archer who's been on hand during her hospital stay has been by her side for key milestones, from Lindo Wing appearances to ... The Princess' personal assistant and stylist was one of a trusted few who visited the royal during her stay at the London Clinic in Mayfair.
