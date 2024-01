Klopp Liverpool | il tecnico rassicura | «Il club farà bene anche senza di me»

Virgil van Dijk, who along with Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold has 18 months left on his contract, has said he was curious to see where the club was heading with Klopp’s departure pending ...Mentre, dopo gli addii annunciati a fine stagione di Klopp al Liverpool e Xavi al Barcellona impazza il valzer delle panchine, con DE ZERBI ...Reports in Germany claim that Liverpool are currently working to ascertain if Alonso would leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.