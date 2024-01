Jenin | il raid in un ospedale dei soldati israeliani «travestiti da arabi» | «Uccisi 3 terroristi»

Hospital in Khan Younis under attack, Palestinian Red Crescent Society says; US does not need a wider war in the Middle East, Joe Biden says. Israel denies its forces are storming Gaza's al-Amal ...Jenin, West Bank. Israeli forces disguised as civilian women and medical workers stormed a hospital Tuesday in the occupied West Bank, killing three Palestinian militants in a dramatic raid that ...Israeli special forces disguised as Palestinian civilians and medical workers, raided the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, reportedly killing three Palestinians. The raid took place early on Tuesday inside ...