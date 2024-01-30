Il Summer Jamboree è ancora senza date

The singing creatures that make up the Country Bear Jamboree are taking a break. The Disney World attraction is closed for renovations until Summer.Disney World has closed down its iconic attraction Country Bear Jamboree, marking the end of an era. Now, the magic land is coming up with new and updated version of attractions this summer.A sign teasing the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree version of the show has been installed outside the attraction. New Country Bear Musical Jamboree Sign The Country Bear Jamboree was an ...