Il Summer Jamboree è ancora senza date (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) A una settimana dalla riunione che si è tenuta in Comune, . Il festival di musica e cultura internazionale dell’America anni Quaranta e Cinquanta, per un ventennio evento di richiamo del cartellone estivo della spiaggia di velluto, è ancora in attesa di conferma. Si attende infatti il sì della Regione a un contratto che, stando a quanto chiesto dagli organizzatori, dovrebbe avere la durata di tre anni. Si attende anche il contributo della Regione per firmare la convenzione che assicura l’evento a Senigallia, conosciuta ormai anche come "Città del Summer Jamboree". In attesa delle date, ci sono gli albergatori che non possono accettare le prenotazioni fino a quando non ci sarà la sicurezza che il festival si svolgerà ancora proprio dove questo è nato, ovvero sulla spiaggia di velluto. Quest’anno, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su ilrestodelcarlino
