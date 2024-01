Harry vs Mirror | causa da 2 milioni di sterline Il principe si prepara a un nuovo processo

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Londra, 30 gennaio 2024 – Continua la battaglia delcontro i tabloid: dopo la sconfitta nellaintentata al Mail On Sunday – che gli è costata un totale di 48 miladi risarcimenti – e la parziale vittoria sul gruppo del Daily, il secondogenito di re Carlo III torna ad accusare proprio il giornale diretto da Alison Phillips. epa10675396 Britain's Princearrives at the High Court in London, Britain, 06 June 2023. Princeis to give evidence over the phone hacking trial against theGroup Newspapers.is seeking damages against the Dailyover unlawful information gathering through phone hacking. EPA/ANDY RAINe il ...

David Sherborne, Prince Harry's lead lawyer, right, arrives at the High Court Rolls Building in London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. The latest hearing is due at the High Court in the Duke of Sussex phone ...Battle lines were drawn between Prince Harry and a Murdoch tabloid as new insight emerged into the huge cost of failure.Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler and close associate, suggests that Prince Harry's anger has a basis. While he affirms that Diana did not want to dismantle the royal family, he ...