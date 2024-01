Fulham-Everton martedì 30 gennaio 2024 ore 20 | 45 | formazioni ufficiali ufficiali | quote | pronostici

Sean Dyche makes four changes from the side that started the FA Cup clash with Luton Town, with Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma recalled to the starting line-up for ...Everton return to Premier league action on Tuesday evening as they travel to London to face a tricky assignment against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, ...EPL 2023 Fulham vs Everton Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Everton at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game ...