Flex X Cop | la serie su Disney + è una chicca da scoprire

In this Disney+ Korean drama Ahn Bo-hyun plays Jin I-soo, a rich playboy who acts like a Swat-style police officer for kicks, while Park Ji-hyun plays detective Lee Gang-hyun, who arrests Jin in a mix ...Viewers of Flex X Cop Season 1 are wondering how many episodes are in the series and when each new episode comes out. In the series, Jin Yi Soo, a wealthy third-generation conglomerate, experiences a ...Explore how Disney+ offers a diverse range of stories suitable for both adults and kids, ensuring that the lessons and themes of your favorite series or movies can be shared with the whole family. #Di ...