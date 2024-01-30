DAVID YURMAN UNVEILS FIRST-TO-MARKET MEN' S HIGH JEWELRY - THE VAULT - IN NEW CAMPAIGN FEATURING MICHAEL B JORDAN

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/, America's foremost luxurybrand is pleased to announce its newest global brand ambassador, actor and directorB., who will appear as the face of the brand's-ever Men'scollection – titled The– and 2024. "Curiosity and innovation have stood at the core offrom the very beginning, and there's no better time to forge a new path in men'sthan now," said President and Chief Creative Officer Evan. "is a multi-talented artist who exhibits a mastery and elegance in every project that he takes on – ...