Costa Rica present at the most important world fair for plants | flowers and foliage

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) - SAN JOSE,, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/From January 23 to 26, in Germany, the varied and innovative exportable supply from national companies dedicated to the cultivation ofandwill be on display in the IPM Essen 2024, theevent for business generation related to the sector. Then delegation participating in this new edition of thecomprises member companies from the export consortium, Green Plant (a group of producers specializing in ornamental),ing their products to 1,330 exhibitors and more than 40,000 persons from 46 different countries. "We are proud to once again be part of ...