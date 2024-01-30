Converge Provides Q4-2023 Cash Flow Update

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) -from Operating Activities Expected to Exceed $100M for the Fourth Quarter TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Technology Solutions Corp. ("" or the "Company") (TSX: CTS), today announced that it expectsfrom operations for its fourth quarter, ended December 31,("Q4-") to be stronger than it had previously indicated. Throughout the second half of, the Company has implemented several new processes andd controls to better align the overall business with the global scale and reach it has realized in recent years. During the fourth quarter, the combined effect of strategically managing working capital and most notably, inventory, contributed meaningfully tofrom ...