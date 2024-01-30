Astana Opera Opens the World of Art to Children (Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) Astana Opera together with Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) presented the Children and Art social charity project. The initiative is aimed at developing an aesthetic perception of the World and creative abilities of gifted Children from Kazakhstan's regions, whose families find themselves in difficult life situations, as well as Children from orphanages. Astana, Kazakhstan, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Astana Opera implements tasks set by the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan to support and preserve culture in our country. The theatre also pays attention to charity, organizing performances for orphaned Children, Children with disabilities, large families, conducting theatrical lessons ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
