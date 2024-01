AEW | Jon Moxley vs Jeff Hardy a Dynamite | sarà una primissima volta in un match 1 vs 1

(Di martedì 30 gennaio 2024) First Time Ever in quel di. Nonostante qualche incrocio in alcuni tag-teamai tempi della WWE,e Jonnon si sono mai affrontati in un1 vs 1. Fino a domani notte visto che, per bocca di Tony Khan, durante l’episodio in programma a New Orleans il Charismatic Enigma ed il membro del Blackpool Conbat Club collideranno, finalmente, sui ring AEW. This Wednesday 1/31New Orleans, LAWednesday Night #AEW@TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT@Jonvs @BRANDMox vs1-on-1 for the first time ever, fighting for a valuable win on the night that the AEW Rankings make a long-awaited return:THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/EzMy79Bm5f— ...

AEW President Tony Khan has just announced a blockbuster match including Jon Moxley and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy. Hardy and Moxley are two former WWE Champions. The duo has ...AEW's Tony Khan announced the new match for the Wednesday, January 31 episode in a social media post on Monday, touting this week's Dynamite as the official return of the promotion's rankings. Khan ...AEW Rampage viewership dipped on January 26. Wrestlenomics reports that 382,000 viewers tuned in on Friday. This is slightly down from last week, when 390,000 viewers watched the show. In the 18 to 49 ...