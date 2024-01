Wta Hua Hin 2024 | programma | orari e ordine di gioco martedì 30 gennaio

Diana Shnaider notched her first win of 2024 with a three-set upset of No.1 seed Magda Linette in the first round of the Thailand Open.We use cookies to provide our services and for analytics and marketing. To find out more about our use of cookies and how you can disable them, please see our Privacy ...Dalma Galfi, Hungary, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-0. Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Wang Xinyu (3), China, def. Emina Bektas, United States, 5-2, ret.