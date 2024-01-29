Thunderbolts: Geraldine Viswanathan sostituirà Ayo Edebiri nel cast del film Marvel (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Ayo Edebiri, star di The Bear, ha dovuto rinunciare alle riprese di Thunderbolts e nel cast del film Marvel è ora arrivata Geraldine Viswanathan. Geraldine Viswanathan sostituirà Ayo Edebiri nel cast del film Marvel Thunderbolts, le cui riprese inizieranno nelle prossime settimane. La star di The Bear, come accaduto in precedenza con Steven Yeun, ha dovuto rinunciare al progetto a causa di alcuni impegni presi in precedenza che le rendono impossibile essere disponibile sul set. I dettagli del progetto Marvel Le riprese di Thunderbolts sono state più volte posticipate a causa degli scioperi degli ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
