The New Look, la serie su Christian Dior e Coco Chanel in arrivo su Apple tv+ (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) The New Look racconta la vita e la carriera di Christian Dior, Coco Chanel e degli stilisti che hanno affrontato gli orrori della Seconda Guerra Mondiale e lanciato la moda moderna. “The New Look“, è la nuova dramedy storica di Todd A. Kessler, interpretata dal vincitore dell’Emmy Ben Mendelsohn, nel ruolo di Christian Dior, e
