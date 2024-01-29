Subscription Economy: Università di Brescia e Johix lanciano un Corso di Alta Formazione dedicato (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Il panorama economico sta subendo una trasFormazione radicale con l’ascesa della Subscription Economy, un modello di business che sottolinea l’abbonamento a prodotti e servizi. In questa prospettiva, il Dipartimento di Economia e Management dell’Università di Brescia, in collaborazione con la startup Johix, ha varcato una nuova frontiera lanciando il primo Corso di Alta Formazione dedicato alla Subscription Economy e agli Strumenti di Finanza Innovativa. Il fondatore di Johix, Andrea Francalancia, è il motore dietro questa iniziativa, che si propone di formare professionisti capaci di supportare le aziende nell’adozione del modello “as a service“. La startup ...Leggi tutta la notizia su fmag
