Riksteatret chooses Agillic to enhance audience engagement and unite people through the art of storytelling (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) - Founded in 1949, Riksteatret has been a cultural cornerstone in Norway. Known as Norway's National Touring Theater, it is committed to bringing high-quality performing arts to both rural and urban areas. Riksteatret believes that Agillic's advanced marketing automation capabilities will play a crucial role in reaching diverse audiences across the country. Stephan Mehl, Digital Manager at Riksteatret, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with Agillic: "In a time when connecting with our audience is more crucial than ever, working with Agillic allows us to elevate our engagement strategies. We are excited about the possibilities ahead and the impact it will have on our mission to unite people ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Riksteatret choosesVideo su : Riksteatret chooses