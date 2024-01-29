Resilience Expands Cyber Risk Management Solution to Global Clients of $10 Billion in Revenue (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Underwriting success and business growth underpin expansion to some of the largest, most complex class of Cyber Risks SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Resilience, a leading Cyber Risk Management provider, has expanded its underwriting authority to serve large Global companies with up to $10 Billion in annual Revenues. The expanded authorities come after a strong year of growth while achieving an industry-leading loss ratio reflecting the success in defending Clients from costly Cyber incidents. Through 2023, fewer than 5% of Resilience Clients filed a Cyber claim and have shown significantly enhanced Resilience to extortion ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Resilience Expands Cyber Risk Management Solution to Global Clients of $10 Billion in Revenue Underwriting success and business growth underpin expansion to some of the largest, most complex class of cyber risks SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, a leading cyber risk
