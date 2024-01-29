Public backs charity access to AI, research by the Charities Aid Foundation finds (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) 'AI must not be the privilege of the few' LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/
People around the world recognise the benefits that Artificial Intelligence can bring to further charitable causes, according to new research from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). Indeed, most people (70%) believe that efforts should be made to help Charities of different sizes and resources to access AI. Ahead of Microsoft's first Global Non-Profit Leaders Summit in Seattle, which a thousand non-profit leaders are expected to attend, CAF is encouraging technology companies to consider how Charities of all sizes can access the opportunities opened up by AI. With the pros and cons of AI never far from the headlines, the research sought to understand views about the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
People around the world recognise the benefits that Artificial Intelligence can bring to further charitable causes, according to new research from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). Indeed, most people (70%) believe that efforts should be made to help Charities of different sizes and resources to access AI. Ahead of Microsoft's first Global Non-Profit Leaders Summit in Seattle, which a thousand non-profit leaders are expected to attend, CAF is encouraging technology companies to consider how Charities of all sizes can access the opportunities opened up by AI. With the pros and cons of AI never far from the headlines, the research sought to understand views about the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Opinion: This heinous crime is putting public officials in danger. I was one of its victims Adam Kinzinger was awakened by pounding on the door of his Washington, DC apartment by police demanding to know what he had done with “Tina.” He was a victim of swatting. Kate, Princess of Wales, back home after surgery Kate, the Princess of Wales, has returned home from hospital after a two-week stay following abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said on Monday. Kate, 42, the wife of heir to the British throne ... Princess Kate back home from hospital after abdominal surgery Kate, the Princess of Wales, is back at home and "making good progress" after her abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace says.
Public backsVideo su : Public backs