Phenomenex Launches PhenoAcademy for Cutting-Edge Chromatography Education

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Empowering Scientific Advancements: Unveiling a ComprehensivePlatform TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces the launch of. This practical, step-by-step onlineal program is designed to empower chemists and researchers in enhancing theirskills. Lab managers, burdened by tight schedules and limited resources, now have a game-changing training source in. Tailored for new graduates bridging the gap between theory and real-world application, and for career-focused researchers seeking advancement,offers content that is ...