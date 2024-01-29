Phenomenex Launches PhenoAcademy for Cutting-Edge Chromatography Education (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Empowering Scientific Advancements: Unveiling a Comprehensive Chromatography Education Platform TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/
Phenomenex Inc., a global leader in the research and manufacture of advanced technologies for the separation sciences, proudly announces the launch of PhenoAcademy. This practical, step-by-step online Educational program is designed to empower chemists and researchers in enhancing their Chromatography skills. Lab managers, burdened by tight schedules and limited resources, now have a game-changing training source in PhenoAcademy. Tailored for new graduates bridging the gap between theory and real-world application, and for career-focused researchers seeking advancement, PhenoAcademy offers content that is
