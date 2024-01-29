Nfl | il Super Bowl 2024 sarà tra Kansas City Chiefs e San Francisco 49ers

Nfl, il Super Bowl 2024 sarà tra Kansas City Chiefs e San Francisco 49ers (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Quattro anni dopo l’ultima volta, San Francisco 49ers e Kansas City Chiefs si sfideranno di nuovo per il Super Bowl, la finale del campionato Nfl, in programma l’11 febbraio a Paradise, in Nevada. I Chiefs, alla quarta finale negli ultimi cinque anni, hanno Superato 17-10 i Baltimore Ravens. I San Francisco 49ers hanno battuto con una grande rimonta i Detroit Lions (34-31). Le due formazioni si erano affrontate nel Super Bowl del 2020, con il successo finale di Kansas. SportFace.
