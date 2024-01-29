Nfl, il Super Bowl 2024 sarà tra Kansas City Chiefs e San Francisco 49ers (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024)
Quattro anni dopo l’ultima volta, San
Francisco 49ers
e
Kansas City Chiefs
si sfideranno di nuovo per il
Super Bowl
, la finale del campionato Nfl, in programma l’11 febbraio a Paradise, in Nevada. I
Chiefs
, alla quarta finale negli ultimi cinque anni, hanno
Super
ato 17-10 i Baltimore Ravens. I San
Francisco 49ers
hanno battuto con una grande rimonta i Detroit Lions (34-31). Le due formazioni si erano affrontate nel
Super Bowl
del 2020, con il successo finale di
Kansas
.
San Francisco 49ers
With the 34-31 victory, the 49ers are heading to Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII. They’ll meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium for a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, ...
49ers Notebook: Brock Purdy makes a difference with his legs; Christian McCaffrey talks about his shoulder; No fourth down regrets for Dan Campbell
Purdy has 61 carries for 157 yards and three touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons, but he was a bit more of a runner ...
Will we see more of Purdy scrambling in the Super Bowl Tight end George ...
Super Bowl 2024: dates, when it’s on, times, and who’s performing at the NFL finals halftime show
Super Bowl LVIII, the championship game of the National Football League, will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, February 11.
