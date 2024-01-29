Le chin mask virali su TikTok possono davvero ridefinire il viso? (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Negli ultimi anni, TikTok è diventato terreno fertile per gli ultimi trend di bellezza e prodotti rivoluzionari. Una delle ultime tendenze che ha catturato l’attenzione di molti utenti sono le cosiddette “chin mask“, un dispositivo che promette di ridefinire il viso in modo rapido e indolore. Ma la domanda che tutti si pongono è: queste maschere virali su TikTok possono davvero fare la differenza? Vi raccomandiamo... Jello Bath, dalla Corea arriva il bagno nella gelatina (e pare faccia benissimo) Come funzionano ...Leggi tutta la notizia su diredonna
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Chin mask - cosa sono ed evitano davvero il cedimento del contorno del viso?
Arrivano dalla Corea e sono diventate virali su TikTok. Si applicano dietro le orecchie, come una sorta di paracadute per il viso, e promettono di ... (vanityfair)
Altre Notizie
My hair fell out when I had kids – I’ve grown it to my thigh by washing it just once a month, my DIY hair mask helps too A MOTHER of five has revealed how washing her hair just once a month helped it to grow thigh length. Having previously suffered from postpartum hair loss, she now has a haircare routine that keeps ... In a milestone, California says those with COVID-19 can leave home sooner — but there’s a catch Jan. 28, 2024 Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious disease expert, said he thinks California’s new isolation guidance makes sense, but “the only sort-of worry I have is that people are ... Naruto: What Kakashi Looks Like Under The Mask (& How It Was Revealed) The mystery of Kakashi's full face is a running joke in the Naruto anime, and several hundred episodes later, the mask was finally removed.
chin maskVideo su : chin mask