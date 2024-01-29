Iron Fist: Marvel pensa a una versione al femminile, Danny Rand tornerà in un ruolo minore? (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Secondo gli ultimi rumor sarà una donna la Iron Fist ufficiale del MCU e non più Danny Rand Con la conferma che le serie Marvel/Netflix sono ormai canoniche all'interno del Marvel Cinematic Universe, è inevitabile il ritorno in scena anche di Iron Fist, ma stavolta le cose potrebbero prendere una piega diversa e più "al femminile". Iron Fist ha faticato fin dall'inizio a trovare il suo pubblico, ma nonostante una seconda stagione decisamente migliore, la serie Netflix non è mai riuscita a soddisfare le aspettative dei fan. Di conseguenza, la notizia della sua cancellazione non era arrivata come un fulmine a ciel sereno, anche se Finn Jones, interprete di Danny Rand, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Black Panther : Eyes of Wakanda - la serie animata vedrà il debutto di Iron Fist nell'MCU [RUMOR]
Stando a una recente indiscrezione il personaggio di Iron Fist verrà ufficialmente introdotto nell'MCU nella nuova serie animata di Black Panther. ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
Explained | Kim Jong Un reportedly tears down father’s reunification monument. Why is it a big deal North Korea has reportedly demolished a major monument which symbolised the goal of reconciliation with South Korea following the orders of their leader Kim Jong Un who called the massive structure ... 3 Reasons to Buy ASML Hand Over Fist After Its Q4 Earnings Beat However, I believe it's still smart to buy its rising shares hand over fist for three simple reasons ... ASML plans to tighten its iron grip on that market with its next generation of high-NA ... 10 Biggest Unanswered Questions From Netflix's 6 Marvel Shows Following the cancellation of all the Netflix Marvel shows in 2019, there are several major questions Marvel Studios will need to answer.
Iron FistVideo su : Iron Fist