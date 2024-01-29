Golf: Hatton a un passo dalla Superlega araba, farà parte del team di Rahm (Di lunedì 29 gennaio 2024) Tyrrell Hatton è a un passo dal diventare un giocatore della LIV Golf, la Superlega araba. Dopo lo spagnolo John Rahm, l’Arabia Saudita pesca un altro campione dalla Ryder Cup. L’offerta sarebbe di circa 60 milioni di euro. A svolgere un ruolo importante nella trattativa è stato proprio Rahm. Insieme, hanno giocato e vinto la Ryder Cup di Roma e saranno anche nella stessa squadra nella LIV Golf. L’annuncio della LIV Golf dovrebbe arrivare nei prossimi giorni, insieme a quello relativo all’ingaggio del polacco Adrian Meronk, miglior giocatore del DP World Tour 2023 e grande escluso alla Ryder Cup di Roma. SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Advertising
Notizie Correlate
Golf : McIlroy e Hatton ad Anfield con il trofeo della Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy e Tyrrell Hatton hanno assistito ad Anfield alla sfida tra Liverpool e Manchester United con il trofeo della Ryder Cup. I due ... (sportface)
Altre Notizie
Report: Tyrrell Hatton agrees £50m LIV Golf move after late Jon Rahm phone call Tyrrell Hatton has officially agreed to join the lucrative LIV Golf League for £50m, according to a report. Per Telegraph Sport, it is said the World No.16 and 2023 European Ryder Cup star will join ... Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton set to join LIV Golf after signing £50million deal Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ... Ryder Cup star Tyrrell Hatton set to become latest high-profile LIV Golf defection after signing £50m deal Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly set to become the latest high-profile golfer to join LIV Golf after he agreed a deal worth up to £50 million. Hatton, ranked No.16 in the Official World Golf Ranking, ...
Golf HattonVideo su : Golf Hatton