Golf | Hatton a un passo dalla Superlega araba | farà parte del team di Rahm

Tyrrell Hatton has officially agreed to join the lucrative LIV Golf League for £50m, according to a report. Per Telegraph Sport, it is said the World No.16 and 2023 European Ryder Cup star will join ...Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...Tyrrell Hatton is reportedly set to become the latest high-profile golfer to join LIV Golf after he agreed a deal worth up to £50 million. Hatton, ranked No.16 in the Official World Golf Ranking, ...