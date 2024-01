Fulham-Everton | Premier League | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Young wingers, goalkeeping dilemmas, a Kevin Paredes goal and a winner for Gianluca Busio all feature in this week's tracker ...Everton desperately needs points when it visits Fulham, while Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson answered questions over whether he faces the sack if his side fails to beat bottom of the table Sheffield ...Watch free Premier League highlights of all matches just after full-time; Five games to get stuck into on Tuesday night; Play Super 6 to win £250,000!