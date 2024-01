Ed Westwick e Amy Jackson si sposano | la proposta in mezzo alle neve

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson certainly had a Switzerland ski trip to remember! The Gossip Girl actor and the actress got engaged during a recent getaway to Gstaad. Westwick popped the question on the ...Ed Westwick, noto per il suo ruolo di Chuck in Gossip Girl, si sposa! La romantica proposta è stata immortalata sui social: ma chi è la fortunataGossip Girl star Ed Westwick proposes to beau Amy Jackson in Switzerland. Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 07:51 PM IST Edited by Amy Jackson, who is best known for her roles in the movies like Singh is Bliing, ...