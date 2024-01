Deepfake di Taylor Swift senza veli | interviene la Casa Bianca | “Allarmante” | cosa sta succedendo

Il caso dei deepfake di Taylor Swift pubblicati su X, rimasti sulla piattaforma per svariate ore e ricondivisi migliaia di volte, ha suscitato un certo clamore e secondo alcune voci anche la furia ...Taylor Swift became unsearchable on X, just days after deepfake images of her in pornographic and violent situations went viral. The message "Something went wrong. Try reloading," came up whenever ...Taylor Swift appeared to plead with the cameras to leave her alone as she cheered on a crucial Kansas City Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (29 January). The US pop star has been ...