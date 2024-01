WWE | Dave Meltzer svela un aneddoto sulla Rumble | Bron Breakker sarebbe stato il rimpiazzo di Brock Lesnar

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still expected to happen in 2024. Despite Cody Rhodes winning the men's Royal Rumble and stating he wants to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania, WWE still has plans for The ...However, following allegations involving the 46-year-old listed in the recent lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, the decision was made to remove him from the Rumble. Our ...La scorsa notte Cody Rhodes ha vinto la Royal Rumble, entrando nel ristretto club di coloro che l'hanno vinta due volte di fila - prima di lui solo Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels e Stone Cold Steve Austin ...