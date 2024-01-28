The Lost Bus | Matthew McConaughey nel thriller di Paul Greengrass sull’incendio Camp Fire

The Lost Bus, Matthew McConaughey nel thriller di Paul Greengrass sull’incendio Camp Fire (Di domenica 28 gennaio 2024) Matthew McConaughey sarà il protagonista di The Lost Bus, il nuovo thriller di Paul Greengrass per Blumhouse, basato sul devastante incendio Camp Fire del 2018. Deadline riporta che il film, basato sul libro non-fiction di Lizzie Johnson Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American WildFire, racconterà la storia dell’autista di autobus Kevin McKay e dell’insegnante Mary Ludwigbe, che hanno aiutato a portare in salvo un autobus pieno di scolari durante l’incendio che ha ucciso 85 persone nell’autunno del 2018. Il Camp Fire, che prende il nome da Camp Creek Road nella contea di Butte, in California, dove ha avuto inizio, è stato innescato da una linea elettrica difettosa l’8 ...
