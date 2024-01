Taylor Mega | la dichiarazione mette in ansia i fan | “Un giorno mi ritroverete seppellita”

Some weeks, it felt like Taylor Swift's appearance at Chiefs games was bigger than anything that happened in the game itself. Swift's public entanglement with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the ...Draw the cat eye, sharp enough to kill a raven. Taylor Swift makes her 12th NFL appearance at the AFC Championship showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to cheer on boyfriend ...There's nothing wrong with rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs, but NFL fans have made fools of themselves as they point to Taylor Swift as their enemy.