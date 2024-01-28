Il Mob Wife Make-up, dalla denominazione discutibile, è la nuova ossessione di Tik Tok (Di domenica 28 gennaio 2024) Ritorna la regola more is more che recupera lo stile massimalista nel trucco, ma non poteva chiamarsi in un altro modo?Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
