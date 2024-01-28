Acting for casting: la regista Nunzia Esposito in cattedra a Santa Maria Capua Vetere (Di domenica 28 gennaio 2024) Santa Maria Capua Vetere. “Acting for casting” è il workshop di preparazione ai provini per cinema e tv che avrà luogo a Santa Maria Capua Vetere nella giornata di domenica 11 febbraio presso il centro Studi Help. Sarà presente in qualità di casting Director la giovane artista napoletana Nunzia Esposito che, come ha rivelato direttamente a noi della redazione di casertanotizie.com, ha iniziato a lavorare nel cinema nel 2002 nel film “Il resto di niente” e da allora lavora come assistente casting e capogruppo in film italiani ed internazionali. Fa principalmente casting dall’età di 24 anni, ha collaborato con pellicole italiane e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su casertanotizie
