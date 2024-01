WWE | Prime reazioni all’addio definitivo di Vince McMahon | sollievo tra i dipendenti dopo le ultime ore

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon resigned on Friday from his role as executive chairman of TKO, the parent group of the pro wrestling juggernaut, after a lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct. McMahon ...From "WWE SmackDown" to the Royal Rumble, these are Wrestling Inc.'s hottest takes from the week beginning Friday, January 19, and ending Thursday, January 25!FILE - WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event, Oct. 30, 2010, in Hartford, Conn. A former WWE employee filed a federal lawsuit Thursday, Jan. 25, ...