WWE | Le Kabuki Warriors trionfano a Smackdown!

AJ Styles, Randy Orton and LA Knight met in the ring one last time on Friday Night SmackDown before they will clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Title in a Fatal-Four Way.Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane represented Damage CTRL in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match on Friday Night SmackDown vs. current champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.Just 24 hours before the 2024 Royal Rumble WWE Friday Night Smackdown sets the stage for the event today.