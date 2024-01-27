WWE: Le Kabuki Warriors trionfano a Smackdown! (Di sabato 27 gennaio 2024) Asuka e Kairi Sane hanno conquistato I titoli di Coppia Femminile WWE nell’ultimo episodio di Friday Night SmackDown, tenutosi al Kaseya Center di Miami, Florida. The Kabuki Warriors hanno sconfitto Kayden Carter e Katana Chance. Cronaca del match Carter ha iniziato il match eseguendo una dropkick su Asuka per poi passare il testimone a Katana. Le campionesse si sono date il cambio per mettere in difficoltà la giapponese, che ha subito un springboard senton da Chance. Kairi ha tentato di intervenire, ma Katana l’ha neutralizzata con un armdrag. Asuka è poi finita fuori dal ring, dove ha ricevuto un attacco da entrambe le campionesse. Kayden ha continuato ad attaccare le sue avversarie fuori dal ring, colpendo Asuka con una dropkick per poi lanciarsi su Sane con uno splash. Finalmente l’azione è tornata sul ring, dove Carter ha colpito ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Advertising
Altre Notizie
AJ Styles steps to Randy Orton, LA Knight gets the last word before Royal Rumble | WWE on FOX AJ Styles, Randy Orton and LA Knight met in the ring one last time on Friday Night SmackDown before they will clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Title in a Fatal-Four Way. Kabuki Warriors claim Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter, Katana Chance on SmackDown Kabuki Warriors Asuka and Kairi Sane represented Damage CTRL in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match on Friday Night SmackDown vs. current champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. How to Watch Friday Night Smackdown: Stream WWE Live, TV Channel Just 24 hours before the 2024 Royal Rumble WWE Friday Night Smackdown sets the stage for the event today.
WWE KabukiVideo su : WWE Kabuki