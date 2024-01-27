WWE: Elektra Lopez di nuovo al fianco di Santos Escobar, vendetta contro chi le aveva “rubato” il posto (Di sabato 27 gennaio 2024) Nelle ultime settimane Elektra Lopez è tornata a ritagliarsi uno spazio importante ad NXT ed è ora in feud con Lola Vice, ex amica che l’ha pugnalata alle spalle eliminandola da una battle royal. Dopo un acceso confronto questa settimana ad NXT le due sono pronte ad affrontarsi martedì prossimo 1vs1. Nonostante gli impegni ad NXT, questa notte Lopez ha fatto il suo debutto nel main roster, un debutto che poteva avvenire oltre un anno fa, ma all’epoca lei non seguì il Legado del Fantasma venendo rimpiazzata da Zelina Vega. Il ricongiungimento Questa notte Santos Escobar ha affrontato Carlito, un match messo in stand-by da qualche mese. A seguire l’incontro a bordo ring c’erano Angel e Humberto nel lato di Escobar e Del Toro, Wilde e Zelina Vega al lato di ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
