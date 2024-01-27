Vanessa Bryant a quattro anni dalla morte del marito Kobe e della figlia Gianna: «Per sempre» (Di sabato 27 gennaio 2024) Il 26 gennaio 2020 il campione dei Lakers e sua figlia Gianna morirono in un incidente in elicottero. Il ricordo sui social della moglie VanessaLeggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair
Advertising
Altre Notizie
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Husband Kobe and Daughter Gianna on 4th Anniversary of Deaths Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Vanessa and Kobe with Gigi On Friday, Vanessa Bryant honored her late husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, on the fourth anniversary of their death in a tragic helicopter ... Remembering the Nine Lives Lost in the Devastating Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Friday marks four years since the helicopter crash that killed nine people, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, in the Calabasas hills northwest of Los Angeles. Bill Plaschke: Kobe Bryant's legacy shines bright four years after his death Women's basketball matters. Vanessa and their family have done an unbelievable job." Kobe Bryant would have quietly embraced all this fuss. He would have cherished his lasting impact on the world. As ...
Vanessa BryantVideo su : Vanessa Bryant