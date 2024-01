The Lost Bus | Matthew McConaughey sarà il protagonista del film di Paul Greengrass

On the latest episode of the HBO talk show, Maher questioned why Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Oscars snubs are a "giant controversy." ...Donald Trump and President Biden remain on course for a rematch no one seems to want. The early states have always had a complicated relationship with the nominations.Prime Minister Kausea Natano reportedly lost his seat in parliament in elections on the tiny Pacific island nation of Tuvalu. The election for the 16-seat parliament, which could have implications for ...