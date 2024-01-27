Highlights Bolelli/Vavassori-Bopanna/Ebden 6-7 5-7, finale Australian Open 2024 (VIDEO) (Di sabato 27 gennaio 2024) Il VIDEO con gli Highlights di Bolelli/Vavassori-Bopanna/Ebden, finale del doppio maschile degli Australian Open 2024. Sconfitta in due set per la coppia azzurra, che ha tenuto botta ai più quotati avversari ma ha ceduto per 7-6 7-5 in poco più di un’ora di gioco. Non riesce il bis a Bolelli, che nel 2015 aveva già trionfato a Melbourne insieme a Fognini. Primo Slam della carriera invece per Bopanna, all’età di 43 anni. IL VIDEO DEGLI Highlights SportFace. Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Rohan Bopanna scripts history at Australian Open, becomes oldest Grand Slam doubles champion at 43 Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 as Bopanna became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title at 43 years. India’s Rohan ... Bopanna-Ebden pair wins Australian Open men’s doubles title Rohan Bopanna won his first Grand Slam title in men’s doubles as he, along with Matthew Ebden, beat the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the Australian Open final ... Rohan Bopanna-Matt Ebden LIVE score, highlights and updates from Australian Open men's doubles final For the second consecutive year, the host nation will have a representative in the Australian Open men's doubles final with Matthew Ebden and India's Rohan Bopanna taking on unseeded Italian pair ...
