Highlights Bolelli Vavassori-Bopanna Ebden 6-7 5-7 | finale Australian Open 2024 VIDEO

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat the Italian pairing of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6, 7-5 as Bopanna became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title at 43 years. India’s Rohan ...Rohan Bopanna won his first Grand Slam title in men’s doubles as he, along with Matthew Ebden, beat the all-Italian duo of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-6(0), 7-5 in the Australian Open final ...For the second consecutive year, the host nation will have a representative in the Australian Open men's doubles final with Matthew Ebden and India's Rohan Bopanna taking on unseeded Italian pair ...